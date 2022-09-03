Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $372,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 441,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 115.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,094,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 219,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 197,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 117,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.