Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $244.85 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

