Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,475 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.97 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.161 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

