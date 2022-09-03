iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

