MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 132.63%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

