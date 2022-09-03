Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 1.5 %

SHYF opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.86. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.