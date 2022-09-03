MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

FRC stock opened at $149.24 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

