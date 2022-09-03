MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.99 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 368.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLDR opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

