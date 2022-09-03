MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 61,301 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

