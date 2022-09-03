MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in ANSYS by 9.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.55.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.8 %

ANSS opened at $244.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.43 and a 200-day moving average of $275.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

