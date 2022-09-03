MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after acquiring an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,117,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,711,000 after purchasing an additional 708,225 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Up 3.8 %

Hess stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HES. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

