MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $148.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

