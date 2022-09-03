MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 8,294 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,772,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE EFX opened at $187.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day moving average is $206.94. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

