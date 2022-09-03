MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,666 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $742,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $15,966,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,525,000 after acquiring an additional 89,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $163.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.