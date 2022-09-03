MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 10,894 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.