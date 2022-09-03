Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $126.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.77. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

