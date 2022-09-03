AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 125,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $55.02 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

