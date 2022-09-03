Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,784,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 194,357 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 81,064 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 201,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 81,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources Stock Up 5.8 %

NR stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $273.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Newpark Resources

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Donald Win Young bought 15,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $41,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,573 shares in the company, valued at $375,451.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newpark Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.