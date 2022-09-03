FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $258,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCC. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

