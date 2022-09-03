FORA Capital LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NorthWestern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,266,000 after buying an additional 90,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.7 %

NWE stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.