Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,089 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,089 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Argus started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.1 %

PWR stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day moving average is $125.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

