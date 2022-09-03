Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Synopsys by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $330.56 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

