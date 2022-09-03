PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $18,910,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,963,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,849,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

