Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,162,000 after acquiring an additional 831,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,671,000 after acquiring an additional 74,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,178,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 78,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,562,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,025 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.