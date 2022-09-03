PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in KLA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Trading Down 0.6 %

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

Shares of KLAC opened at $335.25 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.29 and its 200 day moving average is $345.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

