MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,197 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

