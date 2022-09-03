MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,762 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

