Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $272.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.83 and its 200-day moving average is $279.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

