MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

SIVB stock opened at $395.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.13 and its 200-day moving average is $478.58.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

