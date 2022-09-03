MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.