Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,191 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cognex worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cognex by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $41.88 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

