Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,171 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,171 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.