MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,145 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $202.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average is $218.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

