MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,409 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $163.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

