MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 43,572 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,572 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after acquiring an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,854,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,094,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,195 shares of company stock worth $6,236,814. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

