MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 107,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

