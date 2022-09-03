MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 25,836 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,493 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.3 %

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

PEG stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

