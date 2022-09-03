MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 33,374 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

