Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,870 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

