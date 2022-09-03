Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 166.3% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $112.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $66.42 and a one year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

