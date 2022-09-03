Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $593,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 278.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 128,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DSU opened at $9.55 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

