Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in VanEck Russia ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 164,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the period.

VanEck Russia ETF Price Performance

RSX opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. VanEck Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.39.

VanEck Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

