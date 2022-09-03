Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

