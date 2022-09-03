TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $601.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.