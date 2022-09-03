MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,850 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,083 shares of company stock worth $11,100,245. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $180.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.