Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $89,000 in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

MTTR opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

