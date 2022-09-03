Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

