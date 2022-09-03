Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,303 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47.

