Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $241.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average is $241.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

