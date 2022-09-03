Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,010,000 after purchasing an additional 140,389 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 445,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.63 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

